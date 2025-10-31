Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $936.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of LLY opened at $842.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $797.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $777.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $770.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $935.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

