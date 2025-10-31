Creekmur Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0%

PepsiCo stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $167.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.