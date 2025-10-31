PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Holdings Lowered by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $147.55 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $167.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

