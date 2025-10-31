Creekmur Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,134 shares of company stock valued at $64,268,949. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $256.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.85. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

