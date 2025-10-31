Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $28,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.0%

Quanta Services stock opened at $453.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.70 and its 200-day moving average is $373.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $460.86. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.