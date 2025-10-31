Putney Financial Group LLC Buys 5,127 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Putney Financial Group LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4,458.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 1.0% of Putney Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace stock opened at $310.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $327.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

