Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 105.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,459,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $506,618,000 after buying an additional 2,807,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 172,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,074,678. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,726,021.12. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

