Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys 304 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $625.24 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $608.29 and a 200-day moving average of $571.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.