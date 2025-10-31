Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

PLTR stock opened at $194.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.54 billion, a PE ratio of 648.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.