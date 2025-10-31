Hicks Capital Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Hicks Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Hicks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hicks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 26.6%

BATS:IEFA opened at $88.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

