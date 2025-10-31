Putney Financial Group LLC Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Putney Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $167.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

