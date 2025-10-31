Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,570,537,000 after buying an additional 8,291,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,043,975,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $991,316,000 after buying an additional 562,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Intel by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $849,606,000 after buying an additional 6,829,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,431,000 after buying an additional 1,086,836 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.84.

Intel Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of INTC opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4,020.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.Intel’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.