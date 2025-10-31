Clear Investment Research LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 6.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $440.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.19 and its 200 day moving average is $346.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $247.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.