Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 9,891 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $70,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $142.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.36 and its 200-day moving average is $134.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.