Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $217.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $220.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

