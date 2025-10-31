Atria Investments Inc Buys 2,934 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 639.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amphenol by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at $58,403,360.30. This trade represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,231,042 shares of company stock valued at $150,616,896. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of APH opened at $139.16 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $141.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average is $102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

