Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 105.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 247.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Group

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.00. Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61.

About Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.