Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,647,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navera Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 787,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Trading Up 4.9%

Align Technology stock opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $246.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.00.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $995.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Align Technology from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.36.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

