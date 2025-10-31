Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Shares Bought by ArborFi Advisors LLC

ArborFi Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ArborFi Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.0698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

