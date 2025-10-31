Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE EW opened at $83.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.79. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $84.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.