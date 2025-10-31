Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 66.7% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $33.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.