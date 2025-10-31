Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,471 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $32,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,372 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,184 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,045 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research upped their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $4,095,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,325,040 shares of company stock valued at $611,632,257. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $164.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

