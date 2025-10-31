Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 720.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,638,000 after buying an additional 350,662 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $73,908,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $63,632,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 357,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after acquiring an additional 243,249 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,950.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after acquiring an additional 192,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ROK stock opened at $365.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.70. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $375.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total value of $127,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $589,212.04. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,079. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.