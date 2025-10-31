Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,669 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

