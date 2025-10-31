HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 2,773 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $244.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $252.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.69 and a 200 day moving average of $221.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

