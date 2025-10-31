Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.31.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.2%

TRV opened at $271.00 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $287.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,106,815.74. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.