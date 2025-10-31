Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $438.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $449.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.69.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,038.67. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 43,119 shares of company stock worth $17,674,285 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

