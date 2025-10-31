Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 2.2% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 616,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,743,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,510,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $110.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.