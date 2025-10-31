Putney Financial Group LLC Has $141,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Putney Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 864.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $126.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.67 and its 200 day moving average is $141.74. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.38.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

