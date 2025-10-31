IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 2,174 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FWG Investments LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 431,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,635,000 after buying an additional 162,186 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 92,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $253.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.48. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

