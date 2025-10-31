Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,514,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,487 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,391,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,887,000 after buying an additional 319,437 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,295,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,105,000 after buying an additional 100,298 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,930,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,142,000 after buying an additional 152,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,471,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,547,000 after buying an additional 133,886 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AVEM opened at $77.58 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.25.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

