Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $78.26 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.