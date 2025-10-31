Head-To-Head Contrast: Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) & EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources 0 15 11 1 2.48

EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $140.76, suggesting a potential upside of 33.61%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 28.28% 15.92% 14.51% EOG Resources 25.25% 20.51% 12.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and EOG Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $5.28 million 45.91 $1.49 million N/A N/A EOG Resources $22.71 billion 2.53 $6.40 billion $10.29 10.24

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Risk & Volatility

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 17.25, suggesting that its share price is 1,625% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

(Get Free Report)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc. and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Xi'an, China.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.