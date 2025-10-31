Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 17,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,848,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,574.74. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 248,756 shares of company stock worth $48,801,245 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.79.

MU opened at $224.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $251.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $232.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

