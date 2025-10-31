AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $280,226,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7,782.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,470,000 after purchasing an additional 472,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,653,000 after purchasing an additional 143,646 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $30,453,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $174.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.31 and a 200-day moving average of $197.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.73 and a 1-year high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $682.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.35 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 86.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

