Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Stock Holdings Lifted by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,804,000 after purchasing an additional 282,050 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,920,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $211.36 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.28 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.53 and a 200-day moving average of $233.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.