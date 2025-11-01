Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 222 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,341,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,659 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,475,000 after acquiring an additional 913,613 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Workday by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,903,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,117,000 after acquiring an additional 778,301 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,996,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,756,000 after acquiring an additional 548,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $1,395,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,189,026.16. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,268,217.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,182.48. This trade represents a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 3.0%

Workday stock opened at $239.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

View Our Latest Report on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.