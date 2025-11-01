Amalgamated Bank Buys 327 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,603,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,754,000 after acquiring an additional 219,124 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 961,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 736,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 675,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $315,843.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.21.

Read Our Latest Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL stock opened at $273.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.74. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.92 and a 1-year high of $309.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.