Cencora, Inc. $COR Stock Position Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,821,000 after buying an additional 787,858 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,421,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,599,000 after acquiring an additional 363,402 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,411,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,984,000 after acquiring an additional 404,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,890,000 after acquiring an additional 154,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COR opened at $337.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.92 and a 1-year high of $350.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.02.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cencora from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cencora from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.55.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

