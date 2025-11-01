Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in XPO were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of XPO by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of XPO by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $144.24 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.79 and a 200 day moving average of $124.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($2,243.00) million during the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on XPO from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on XPO from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on XPO from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on XPO from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,360. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

