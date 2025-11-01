Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.24.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.68 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

