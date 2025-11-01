Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $50.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The company had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at $71,000. This represents a 84.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $529,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

