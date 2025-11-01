AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 527.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $324.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $472.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.85 and its 200 day moving average is $371.68.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.