Twin City Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Twin City Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $146.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

