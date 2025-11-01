Strs Ohio Has $24.75 Million Stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $24,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 38,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $1,229,542.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 321,930 shares in the company, valued at $51,640,791.30. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $1,229,466.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 321,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,637,572. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,608 shares of company stock worth $91,244,164. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $169.42 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $144.32 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of -238.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.