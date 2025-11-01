Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 34.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAT. Erste Group Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.50.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $578.28 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $596.21. The company has a market cap of $270.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $478.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $8,673,808.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 448,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,457,335.17. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 345.9% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $279,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.0% in the third quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.