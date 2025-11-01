Strs Ohio Sells 4,991 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in US Foods were worth $27,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 58.7% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 41.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 19.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Shares of USFD opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

