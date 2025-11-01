Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 401 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $101.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,838 shares of company stock worth $15,309,020. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

