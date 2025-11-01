Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 129 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.53.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $265.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.94 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

