Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,418,000 after purchasing an additional 116,535 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,596,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $789.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $773.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $825.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $239.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

